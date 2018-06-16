Libraries host ‘croc talk’

MIAMI COUNTY — Representatives from the Wave Foundation at Newport Aquarium paid a special visit to Troy-Miami County Public Library and Oakes Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill on Saturday for their special program, “Croc Talk.”

Conservation educators Sarah Wainscott and Nicole Armbruster conducted the hour-long program, in which a three-foot, 10-pound American alligator was presented to children and their families.

“We bring out a variety of the animal ambassadors that we have,” Wainscott said. “Today we have the alligator, but some others include African penguins, coral cat sharks, bearded dragons, or red-tailed boas. We teach kids about some of the cool features these animals have, and some of the pressures they’re facing in the wild, so that they can be empowered to make changes to help support their conservation.”

Following a 30-minute lecture on American alligators’ physiology, diet, habitat, and way of life, children were invited to participate in a question-and-answer session and then line up to meet Carl up close.

“These guys are really cool animals, and they’re really important to the American Southeast,” Wainscott said.

According to Wainscott, the traveling program now has a wide reach across multiple states.

“A couple weeks ago, I was at the Dayton Metro Library,” Wainscott said. “I was in Xenia a couple of days ago. Our program goes throughout all of Ohio and Kentucky on a regular basis. We hit libraries all over the place.”

WAVE Foundation is an independent non-profit organization with the mission to excite, engage and educate the community about the wonders of aquatic life and the importance of conservation.

For more information, visit www.wavefoundation.org.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Sophie Hedrick, 3, of Troy pets Carl the American alligator during “Croc Talk,” a special program presented by the WAVE Foundation on Saturday at Troy-Miami County Public Library. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/06/web1_Croc1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Sophie Hedrick, 3, of Troy pets Carl the American alligator during “Croc Talk,” a special program presented by the WAVE Foundation on Saturday at Troy-Miami County Public Library. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Conservation educator Sarah Wainscott presents an American alligator to attendants during “Croc Talk,” a special program presented by the WAVE Foundation on Saturday at Troy-Miami County Public Library. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/06/web1_Croc2.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Conservation educator Sarah Wainscott presents an American alligator to attendants during “Croc Talk,” a special program presented by the WAVE Foundation on Saturday at Troy-Miami County Public Library.

WAVE Foundation reps present alligator on site