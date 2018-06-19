Principal named for TJHS

TROY — Jeff Greulich, who has served as assistant principal at Troy High School for two years, has been offered the position of principal at Troy Junior High School.

“Jeff has served our district well over the years in a number of ways,” said Superintendent Eric Herman. “We had some really great people apply, and Jeff came out on top. We’re very happy for him.”

Pending board approval, Greulich will join current assistant principal Nicole Jones at Troy Junior High, who Herman insisted “will make a great pair.”

In a message to the staff of Troy High School on Tuesday, Greulich said, “I have enjoyed my time here and value the relationships that I’ve formed over the last two years. I will truly miss working with the staff and students of THS, but I look forward to the opportunity that lies ahead.”

The board will vote on Greulich’s hiring into the position at one of two upcoming meetings, scheduled for Wednesday, June 27, and Friday, June 29.