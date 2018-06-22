A derby delight

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News
Jason and Mackenzie Dollan, 9 and 2, of Troy observe the newly displayed soap box derby cars on Friday at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. The new exhibit, entitled “Racing Around Town: The Soap Box Derby,” features memorabilia and artifacts from The Troy Historical Society, and will be on display at the center until Sunday, July 29. For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org.
