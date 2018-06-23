VFW hosts Civil War skirmish

LUDLOW FALLS — The North-South Skirmish Association (N-SSA) of Dayton hosted the 2018 Civil War Skirmish this weekend, held at the VFW Post 6557 in Ludlow Falls on Saturday and Sunday. The event was open for public viewing.

“The VFW very kindly lets out this property for us to use,” said N-SSA member Jon Barber. “We’ve been coming to this location for about 10 years. The earthen embankment they have here is for shooting, and most of the shooting that’s done here is with older or antique weapons.”

Twelve teams were represented at the event, including groups from the Dayton, Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Toledo areas, as well as groups from Kentucky, Indiana, and Michigan.

Team members in Civil War attire, representing both the Union and the Confederacy, took turns throughout the competition firing various Civil War era weapons across the range. Along with the use of original artillery, authentic ammunition was provided to participants to take aim at targets, largely made up of bathroom tiles and mounted claymores.

“Some of these guns are modern reproductions,” Barber said. “I would say, though, that the majority of the models being used today are original Civil War carbines, which would normally be used by cavalry troops.”

“It’s a great look at how Civil War weapons are fired and handled,” Dayton area team leader Craig Sutorius said. “The competitors out here are all about accuracy and speed, but the number one thing we emphasize is safety.”

The event will continue through Sunday at noon. First through third place medals will be awarded to individuals and teams who fare best in the various shooting competitions. Sutorius insists that those who are interested are welcome to come and see the demonstrations.

“For people who are interested in the American Civil War, it really gives you the feeling of what people 150 years had to do,” Sutorius said. “It really shows what they dealt with in combat, and just how difficult these weapons were to handle.”

The North-South Skirmish Association (N-SSA) was formed in 1950 to commemorate the heroism of the men on both sides who fought in the American Civil War. The N-SSA promotes the safe and competitive shooting of Civil War firearms and artillery while wearing Civil War uniforms. The organization is currently made up of over 3,500 members composing over 200 units.

For more information, visit www.n-ssa.org.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Members of the Dayton Area North South Skirmish Association prepare Civil War-era weapons to fire during the Civil War Skirmish on Saturday at VFW Post 6557 in Ludlow Falls. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/06/web1_CivilWar1-3.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Members of the Dayton Area North South Skirmish Association prepare Civil War-era weapons to fire during the Civil War Skirmish on Saturday at VFW Post 6557 in Ludlow Falls.

12 teams from four states represented