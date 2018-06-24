Pet of the week

Bandit’s story

Bandit was released by his owner due to him not getting along with small children (toddler) who played a little too hard with him. Bandit is neutered, 8 years old, and quite a nice boy who enjoys attention (just not rough tail, ear, or face-pulling that toddlers tend to do), and is well-behaved on a leash and in general. If you would be interested in Bandit, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email mcas6919@yahoo.com for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.