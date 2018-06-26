Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News
Eliana McMahon, 2, of Troy delights in the wonders of nature during a stroll down the “Nature’s Alphabet” Storybook Trail on Monday at Hobart Urban Nature Preserve. The annually-recurring program is sponsored by the Miami County Parks District, and features a series of outposts designed to get children outside and connect with nature while keeping up reading skills during the summer months. For more information on park programs, visit www.miamicountyparks.com.
