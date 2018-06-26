Little people, big wheels

TROY — Children of all ages were invited to the parking lot of Troy-Miami County Public Library on Monday, where a variety of vehicles used for different careers throughout the community awaited as part of the library’s “Touch-a-Truck” program.

The event featured eight vehicles, including representatives from the Dalton Construction, Hale-Sarver Funeral Home, Miami County Parks District, Troy Police Department, United States Postal Service, West Milton Fire Department and Water Rescue, and the Troy Library’s own Bookmobile.

Children were encouraged to climb inside each vehicle to get their pictures taken, explore each vehicle’s inner workings, and even honk the horn.

Representatives from the Miami County Parks District were also on site to do arts and crafts activities, as part of the library’s regular “Monday Funday” activities.

This marks the fifth year that the Troy Library has held “Touch-a-Truck,” and Troy Library youth services manager Nancy Hargrove has found the event to be a great way for young library-goers to quell their curiosities about unique automobiles.

“It’s really nice for these kids to see the vehicles in the community,” Hargrove said. “They may see the mail truck at their house every day, but don’t get to see inside the mail truck. A lot of these vehicles are things they read about in their books, so it’s just a nice up-close experience for them.

“Our audience for this event is generally pre-school on up. Even if they don’t ask a lot of questions, they’re having a lot of fun.”

Hargrove also urged organizations interested in participating next year to contact library staff.

“We’ve had other vehicles here in the past,” Hargrove said. “We’ve had a school bus. The fire department has been here. There’s many vehicles we’d love to add to the line-up next year.”

For more information on library events, visit www.tmcpl.org or call 339-0502.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Archer Eddie, 3, of Piqua honks the horn of a mail truck from the United States Postal Service during the “Touch-a-Truck” program on Monday at Troy-Miami County Public Library. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/06/web1_Truck1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Archer Eddie, 3, of Piqua honks the horn of a mail truck from the United States Postal Service during the “Touch-a-Truck” program on Monday at Troy-Miami County Public Library. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Piper Smith, 5, of Troy mounts the driver’s seat of a police cruiser during the “Touch-a-Truck” program on Monday at Troy-Miami County Public Library. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/06/web1_Truck2.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Piper Smith, 5, of Troy mounts the driver’s seat of a police cruiser during the “Touch-a-Truck” program on Monday at Troy-Miami County Public Library.

