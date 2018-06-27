Robin Hood swings into TCT

TROY — The Troy Civic Theatre invites you on an adventure through the Sherwood Forest in the Children’s Theater production of “Robin Hood,” opening today at the Barn in the Park.

According to the show’s directors, the young cast were the key ingredient in bringing this original rendition of the famous tale to life.

“It’s the group of kids we have that sets this show apart,” said assistant director Sydney Edington. “They’ve really been instrumental in getting this hodge-podge of a show to work. We’ve pulled songs from different musicals and change the lyrics, and we all sort of work together to make that click.”

“I’ve loved taking songs from the different Robin Hoods, like ‘Men in Tights’ or the Disney version,” said Victoria Glover, who plays Maid Marian. “I think that’s really unique and cool. We took one song from Broadway and it wasn’t even from Robin Hood, but it fits with the show.”

“I’m very experienced in the theater program at the high school, but I’ve enjoyed working with the younger kids,” said Brandon Allen, who plays Robin Hood. “What I like about this show is its diversity and the way all the characters link together and interact.”

Director Sonya Hyer, who has worked in children’s theater in Troy for 10 years, insists that what keeps her coming back is the great skill that kids display in shows every season.

“I’m always amazed at the talent of the kids we get in here, and how quickly they pick up the songs and dances.” Hyer said. “A lot of these kids have done it before, but we always have a few new ones. For this particular show, they’ve really put a lot of effort into giving it some fun moments.”

The cast includes, alphabetically, Brandon Allen as Robin Hood, Ellie Arnold as Mother Meg and Salome, Fiona Atkinson as the Sheriff, Crista Bartlett as Old Widow, Kaspar, and Sheriff’s Wife, Victoria Glover as Maid Marian, Kennedy Hash as Annabel, Sienna Mader as Beth, Evan Massie as Little John, Jackson Meyer as Friar Tuck, Camille Scribner as Lady Merle, and Alivia Worth as Will Scarlet and Stranger.

Shows begin at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Admission is free to the public.

The cast and crew request that all attendants arrive at least 15 minutes prior to the start of each performance.

For more information, visit www.troycivictheatre.com, or find Troy Civic Theatre on Facebook.

Victoria Glover as Maid Marian and Brandon Allen as Robin Hood share a delightful moment in "Robin Hood," the new children's production opening on Thursday at the Barn in the Park. Camille Scribner as Lady Merle and Victoria Glover as Maid Marian disagree over the beauty of a bouquet in "Robin Hood." Brandon Allen as Robin Hood enjoys fellowship with his merry band, including, from left, Ellie Arnold as Mother Meg, Sienna Mader as Beth, Evan Massie as Little John, and Crista Bartlett as Old Widow in "Robin Hood." Jackson Meyer as Friar Tuck and Brandon Allen as Robin Hood prepare to duel in "Robin Hood."