Troy BOE approves new member, personnel

TROY — The Troy City Schools board of education approved the appointment of Susan Borchers to a vacant seat on the board at a special meeting on Friday, along with the employment of various personnel for the 2018-19 school year.

Borchers was chosen from six candidates to fill the seat on the school board, left vacant following the resignation of William Overla effective Wednesday, June 11. Borchers was sworn in as a board member by Treasurer Jeff Price before the meeting’s adjournment.

Having resided in the district since 2003, Borchers was one of six residents in the district who applied for the position. Borchers recently retired from a career in information technology, most recently serving as chief information officer for Reliance Steel and Aluminum Co.

In her letter of interest to the board, Borchers stated that she had “a passion for contributing as a part of a team that creates a vision, builds a plan to achieve that vision, and executes, monitors, and adjusts to receive successful results.”

The board also approved a list of new personnel for the 2018-19 school year, including Jeffrey Greulich as principal at Troy Junior High School and Alexis Dedrick as assistant principal at Troy High School, who will enter their respective positions effective Wednesday, Aug 1.

Greulich comes to the junior high from the high school, having served there as assistant principal for two years.

“I want to thank the board, Mr. Herman, and Mr. Barhorst for the opportunity,” Greulich said. “I’m grateful, and I’m excited to get started.”

Dedrick comes to the district with four years’ experience as assistant principal at Bethel Middle School and eleven years’ experience as an educator in the Tipp City school district.

“My family and I just moved to the Troy area prior to the position opening, so it felt meant to be,” Dedrick said. “I’m excited to be part of the family here, and I appreciate the opportunity.”

“I’m excited about what we have set up for the school district going into this school year,” said President Doug Trostle. “We’ve got a lot of fresh faces and a lot of energy and enthusiasm.”

The board will convene at their next regular meeting, scheduled for Monday, July 9.