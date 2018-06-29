A lovers’ duet

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Cole Volsbury and Amanda June perform as country music duo, The Lovers, during the kickoff of the “Fridays on Prouty” concert series on Friday in downtown Troy. The concert was free to the public as a collaboration of the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center and Troy Main Street. The Nashville-based singer/songwriters performed a variety of familiar hits, comprised of country, rock, soul, and blues stylings. For more on The Lovers, visit www.theloversmusic.com. For more on upcoming events, visit www.troyohiochamber.com.