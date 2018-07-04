A parade for proud patriots

TROY — Patriotic residents of all ages were invited into the summer warmth to enjoy the City of Troy Independence Day Parade, which began at 9 a.m. on Wednesday in downtown Troy.

Organized by officers and volunteers of the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, the parade consisted of over 65 vehicles representing various community officials, classic automobile enthusiasts, for-profit businesses, and non-profit organizations from throughout the northern Miami Valley.

This year’s parade paid tribute to women who have served in the United States Armed Forces. Whether active or retired, all women from any military branch were invited to participate. The parade featured four female Grand Marshals, include Carmen Penny Adams, Kaiti Fitch, Selena Loyd, and Linda Mead.

The parade preceded other downtown Independence Day events, including a free performance from The McCartney Project, a Paul McCartney Tribute band, at Treasure Island Municipal Park and the fireworks display held on the levee area.

For more information, visit www.miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com and www.bravotroyohio.com.

