Gently down the stream

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News
Employee Hunter Ross assists Logan Peters of Vandalia in lowering his kayak into the Stillwater River at the Barefoot Canoe loading area in West Milton. The establishment is one of several in the Miami County area that offers rentable canoes, kayaks, tubes, and more throughout the summer season. For more information, visit www.barefootcanoe.com.
Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Employee Hunter Ross assists Logan Peters of Vandalia in lowering his kayak into the Stillwater River at the Barefoot Canoe loading area in West Milton. The establishment is one of several in the Miami County area that offers rentable canoes, kayaks, tubes, and more throughout the summer season. For more information, visit www.barefootcanoe.com.