Fourth of July fun

From left, Piper Smith, 5, Laura Knight, 7, Lola Smith, 3, and Lily Smith, 6, of Troy greet Miles Rogers, 15 months, of Charlottesville, Virg. during Fourth of July festivities on Wednesday at Treasure Island Park.

Ruby Dexter, 3, of Troy shoots bubbles during Fourth of July festivities on Wednesday at Treasure Island Park.

Dana and Chip Pearson of Troy drive jetskis down the Great Miami River on Wednesday, July 4 in Troy.

Sophia Harshbarger, 4, of Troy and Sam Bradshaw, 5, of Troy strum inflatable guitars during a performance from The McCartney Project on Wednesday, July 4 at Treasure Island Park.

Harrison Sheipline of Troy tosses a frisbee during Fourth of July festivities on Wednesday at Treasure Island Park.

Ben and Maddox Rogers of Charlottesville, Virg. explore Treasure Island Park on Wednesday, July 4.