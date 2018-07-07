TIPP CITY — Over 20 Tipp City businesses took part in the “Red, White, and Brews” beer crawl on Friday evening, held as part of the Downtown Tipp City First Friday series.

Tickets were $25 per person, and were available in advance or at check-in. Each participant received 12 tickets to cash in for various beer samples from one of 21 participating businesses in the downtown area.

According to Downtown Tipp City executive director Heather Dorsten, the event was meant to quietly promote the various businesses Tipp City has to offer to both in and out-of-towners.

“Very similar to the other crawls that we do in town, we’re trying to give exposure to all of our downtown businesses,” Dorsten said. “Tony’s Bada Bing sponsored this crawl, so they helped us set all of it up, and really helped us with the beer choosing. Everything is paired up so that each beer has a fun tie-in. For example, the new barber shop has Goose Island Old Man Grumpy. It’s a lot of fun things that relate to each business.”

Dorsten exclaimed that her organization was successful in enlisting several of the district’s newest businesses for the events.

“All our new downtown businesses decided to jump on board.” Dorsten confirmed.

Participating locations included, alphabetically, Birch, Bodega, Broadway Hair Salon, Crossroad Consignments, Fox and Feather Trading Co., Golden Leaf Tea Room, The Hair Barre, Harrison’s, Iron Dog Salvage, Living Simply Soap, Mauk Cabinets, Merchant 31, Midwest Memories, Royal Crest Agency, Sam and Ethel’s Restaurant, Scratch Bakery, The Space Between Studio, Sugden’s Furniture, the Tipp City Barbershop, Tony’s Bada Bing, and Topsy Turvy Toys.

Of the 200 tickets available, the vast majority sold in advance.

“We sold 162 in advance,” Dorsten said. “We’ve sold more since the night started, and we’ll likely sell out.”

Downtown Tipp City hosted another beer crawl in March to coincide with St. Patrick’s Day, and Dorsten claims that the beer crawl events are so successful because of their allowance for participants to relax and have fun.

“In Miami County, it feels like there aren’t a lot of times that we can let our hair down,” Dorsten said. “This is just a way that people can have fun within the downtown businesses and experience the shops we have.”

The next First Friday event is set for Friday, Aug. 3, and is entitled “Putt-Putt Through Tipp.”

“A bunch of the businesses will be building their own putt-putt courses,” Dorsten confirmed. “It’s going to be ten dollars a card for a family to putt-putt all through downtown, so we’re making it very family-friendly and affordable.”

For more information, visit www.downtowntippcity.org, or find Downtown Tipp City on Facebook.

Ted and Katy Painter of Tipp City sample rose cider at Living Simply Soap during the "Red, White, and Brews" beer crawl on Friday in Tipp City. Owner Cathi Hall decorates beer bottles at Topsy Turvy Toys during the "Red, White, and Brews" beer crawl on Friday in Tipp City. From left, Jim Whitman and Jason Cheatham of Fairborn sample an IPA at Birch during the "Red, White, and Brews" beer crawl on Friday in Tipp City. Cody Collins of Vandalia and Tyler Bever of Brookville say cheers before sampling an IPA at Iron Dog Salvage during the "Red, White, and Brews" beer crawl on Friday in Tipp City.

