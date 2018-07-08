Pet of the week

Danny’s story

Danny was brought in as a stray and is looking for his forever home. He lost his mom and needs some TLC. Come in and see him today; he is always talking to us here and would love to have someone to spend time with. Come see if Danny is the guy for you.

If you would be interested in Danny, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email mcas6919@yahoo.com for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.