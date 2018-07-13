Partners in Hope to host community picnic

TROY — Partners in Hope invites the community to a free picnic at Troy City Park on Thursday, July 19.

The picnic will be held 5:30-7:30 p.m. in shelter No. 6, and is open to the public. This marks the event’s fourth year, which has become a huge hit with local families.

“We are excited to welcome old and new friends to celebrate with us, so please spread the word,” said executive director Jessica Echols. “Partner in Hope has been in Troy for 28 years, thanks to the many people who have served and who have been served by the programs we offer. We are proud of our legacy of hope and feel this is a great way to give back and celebrate those who mean so much to us.”

Last year’s community picnic drew nearly 200 attendants.

“It was a little less than normal last year, due to rain,” Echols said. “The previous two years we had over 200, and we hope to host that amount this year.”

The picnic will kick off with a welcome and blessing at 5:30 pm, followed by dinner at 6 pm. Throughout the evening, guests will be able to play games, win prizes, listen to music, engage in face-painting, enjoy magic demonstrations, and more.

A special activity this year will be the “Ident-a-Kid” ID for the children’s program, available to any family who would like to participate.

“The Ident-a-Kid program is being brought on by the Troy Police Department,” Echols said. “It’s an identification program for children in which they’ll take a picture, measure them, weigh them, and create an ID for each child. In case there’s ever a situation where a child is missing or lost, there’ll be immediate data available to reference.”

Partners in Hope request that those interested RSVP for dinner by calling the office at 937-335-0448.

Partners in Hope is a non-profit organization that has served the Troy community since 1990, offering programs to individuals and families in need. For additional information, visit www.partnersinhopeinc.org or find Partners in Hope Troy Ohio on Facebook.