Successfully sealed

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News
Subcontractor Jordan Burns of Spectrum Service, LLC, smooths out the newly renovated facade of the Troy Post Office. Due to water damage, the stucco facade of the post office was removed. Workers touched up the mortar between the brick, and resurfaced the facade with exterior insulation and finish system (EIFS) in place of the previous stucco finish.
