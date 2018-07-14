Everyone’s an artist at Hayner festival

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is planning a community arts festival unlike any other, one where visitors are encouraged to get up close to art as it’s made, meet and talk to artists and try their hand at making their own art.

Art’s Alive at the Hayner, set from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 4, is a celebration of art that will include an exhibit, live demonstrations, a juried art competition, hands-on activities and more.

“This is Hayner at its best,” Hayner Center director Linda Lee Jolly said of the new festival. “We are ready to celebrate and we hope people will come and celebrate with us. We have everything we need — food, music, art.”

The event will feature local and regional artists, as well as artists from across the country, in an exhibition at the Hayner which will be on display through September. The exhibit will features works from Ron Anderson, Bing Davis, Tall James, Michelle Stitzlein, Tim Bowers, Jack Earl, Colleen McCulla, Gary Ward, Heather Bullach, Benjamin Goens, James Mellick, Gary Hovey and Christina Pereyma, as well as the winners of the community art competition.

Jolly said she hopes the community will find the exhibit, with its wide variety of works — from ceramic sculpture and large pieces made from recycled materials to graffiti art and portraits — exciting.

“These are award-winning artists. When we collect a group of award-winning artists that do amazing work, that exhibition should have a wow factor. People will be amazed at some of the artwork they see in this exhibit,” Jolly said. “It’s really exciting that, when you pull together a group of award-winning artists, it includes Troy graduates Tim Bowers and Colleen McCulla.”

During the Art’s Alive festival, several of the exhibited artists will offer presentations, including found object sculptor Stitzlein, Troy natives McCulla and Bowers, and Mellick, the artist behind a series of sculptures of wounded military dogs.

Artists specializing in a broad array of artistic media will also be demonstrating on the Hayner grounds during the event. They include a sand sculptor, ironworkers, face painters, chalk artists and a painting demonstration by Bullach, who will be creating a large-scale portrait of Wonder Woman during the festival.

Art activities for people of all ages have also been planned. Visitors can make their own additions to a graffiti wall with stencil artist Goens and a mosaic installation by the The Mosaic Institute of Greater Dayton.

“I’m looking forward to seeing people come up and be able to put a piece on the mosaic, or to go grab chalk paint or chalk and add their piece to the graffiti wall, or kids trying to make a sand sculpture of their own,” Exhibit Coordinator Leona Sargent said.

There will also be a kids’ tent where children can try out several different art styles, from cave painting to Monet, as well as live performances. Ventriloquist Mike Hemmelgarn will bring his popular blend of puppetry and comedy to the event, along with workshops and performances by Black Box Improv Theatre. Jazz musician Edde Osborne is also set to perform.

Hayner’s own art instructors will also be exhibiting their work and putting on demonstrations throughout the day.

Registration is also open for the festival’s Chalk on the Walk event until July 23. The event is open to chalk artists of all ages.

The Hayner is also inviting artists of all ages in Miami, Montgomery, Darke, Clark, Champaign, Shelby and Green counties to enter the Art’s Alive community art competition.

The entries will be displayed in the Hayner Courtyard on Aug. 4, and the artwork of the winners will remain at the Hayner through Sept. 30, as part of the Art’s Alive at the Hayner Invitational Exhibition.

Cash prizes will be awarded in each of the three categories: $200 for first place, $150 for second and $100 for third. Honorable mentions will also be recognized.

All two- and three-dimensional media, except photography, will be accepted. The total size for each work is limited to 36 inches in any direction. An advance entry form that is due by Aug. 1.

Jolly encourages visitors to stay all day, from breakfast to dessert. Breakfast will be provided by the Troy Kiwanis Club from 9-11:30 a.m. and food from Smokin’ BBQ and ice cream from Susie’s Big Dipper can be purchased at the festival.

More information about the Art’s Alive festival and contest can be found at troyhayner.org by calling (937) 339-0457.

The Art’s Alive Invitational Exhibition is sponsored with a donation in memory of Troy High School graduate Brad. E. Huffaker (1959-2011).

Sargent and Jolly thanked the sponsors of the event, Friends of Hayner, Alvetro Orthodontics, Miami County Foundation, Troy Noon Optimist Club and Royal Crest Agency, for helping to make the festival possible.

Art’s Alive planned for Aug. 4

Art’s Alive schedule of events 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. — Artist Meet and Greet 1 p.m. — Black Box Improv Theater workshop for teens and adults Artist presentations in Hayner Ballroom: 10 a.m. — Michelle Stitzlein 1 p.m. — Colleen McCulla 2:30 p.m. — Tim Bowers 4 p.m. — James Mellick Front lawn stage entertainment 10:30 a.m. — Comedian, ventriloquist Mike Hemmelgarn 1 p.m. — Edde Osborne 2:30 p.m. — Black Box Theater Improv Show 4 p.m. — Puzzle of Light

