Jump right in

There’s no getting around it: Summer’s here and it’s a hot one. Sure, you could wait out the Ohio heat and humidity in the air-conditioned indoors, but why not check out the area’s pools and water parks for a splashier way to cool off?

Whether you prefer the rush of a water slide or a leisurely float down the lazy river, these area water parks have you covered. From traditional lap pools to interactive splash zones, there’s sure to be a fun way to cool off for visitors of all ages.

Troy, Piqua, Tipp City and Huber Heights offer aquatic recreation to residents and non-residents alike. With no end to the hot weather in sight, you could give each one a try this summer.

Pack up your swimsuits, sunscreen and beach towels — and don’t forget to hydrate! — as you check out these local aquatic parks.

• Troy Aquatic Park

Hours: Hours vary due to swimming lessons, meets and other activities. Visit www.troypool.com for the latest hours.

Daily Admission: Children 2 and under (free), age 3-5 ($3), age 6-59 ($6), age 60-plus ($4). Season passes also are available.

Overview: The Troy Aquatic Park features two giant waterslides, a drop slide, a diving board, heated baby pool, interactive water play equipment in zero-depth area, zero-depth entrance and giant shade structures. Sunbathers can enjoy the large grassy areas and the lounge chairs throughout the facility. For those who prefer to avoid the direct sun, there are 10 giant Funbrellas, which shade a 20-feet diameter.

There is a Boogie Board Café for concessions, which features items such as pretzels, hot dogs, pizza slices, chips, ice cream and beverages, along with a variety of candies. The concession area also provides shaded umbrella chairs and tables. There also are a number of programs and party rentals that can be found at the website, www.troypool.com

• Piqua Municipal Swimming Pool

Hours: Monday-Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday 1-5 p.m.; Sunday Family Night 5-7 p.m.

Daily Admission: Daycares/organizations of 15 or more ($2.50), preschool ages 3-5 ($1.50), student grades 1-12 ($3.50, $2.50 after 5 p.m.), adults 18-plus ($4, $2.50 after 5 p.m.). Yearly passes also available.

Overview: The Piqua Municipal is open daily from May 26 through Aug. 12. Located in Pitsenbarger Sports Complex, it includes a 150-foot waterslide, baby pool and concessions. It also offers swimming lessons and family nights.

• Tipp City Family Aquatic Center

Hours: Sunday-Thursday from noon to 8 p.m.; Friday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Daily Admission: Children 2 and under (free), youth ages 3-17 ($6), adult ($7), seniors 65-plus ($5). Season passes also are available.

Overview: The Tippecanoe Family Aquatic Center includes two heated swimming pools: a traditional lap pool with two diving boards and a zero-depth entry pool. The zero-depth entry pool has a central play structure including a 300-gallon dumping bucket and two speed water slides. The facility also has a water park spray grounds and an attractive bath house and concession facility.

• Kroger Aquatic Center at the Heights

Hours: Monday through Sunday, noon to 8 p.m.

Daily Admission: Children 2 and under (free), youth ages 3-17 ($5), adult ($6), seniors 60-plus ($5). All daily passes are $2 more for non-residents. Season passes also are available.

Overview: The Kroger Aquatic Center in Huber Heights, part of a recreation complex including the Huber Heights YMCA and the Eichelberger Amphitheater, features state of the art 32-foot twin slides, lazy river, a kids zero entry pool, splash pond and lap pool. Soak up the sun on a pool-side lounger and fuel up at the concession area. For more information, visit www.hhoh.org/271/Kroger-Aquatic-Center.

Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest Belle Dembski, 3, of Piqua participates in a recent Mighty Mites race at Tecumseh Woods last week with some help from coach Emily Baker https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/07/web1_070918mju_swim_tecumsehwoods.jpg Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest Belle Dembski, 3, of Piqua participates in a recent Mighty Mites race at Tecumseh Woods last week with some help from coach Emily Baker Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest A young swimmer cools off on the water slide at the Piqua City Swimming Pool recently. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/07/web1_061418mju_piqua_pool3.jpg Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest A young swimmer cools off on the water slide at the Piqua City Swimming Pool recently. Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest Lifeguard Evan Hicks, a junior at Piqua High Schools walks his “beat” at the Piqua City Swimming Pool. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/07/web1_062618mju_piqua_seasonal2.jpg Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest Lifeguard Evan Hicks, a junior at Piqua High Schools walks his “beat” at the Piqua City Swimming Pool. Kendra Kovacs, 12, of Troy cascades out of the water slide at Troy Aquatic Park on Monday, July 9. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/07/web1_TroyPool4.jpg Kendra Kovacs, 12, of Troy cascades out of the water slide at Troy Aquatic Park on Monday, July 9. Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Jacob Bever, 7, of Anna contemplates life at the poolside at Troy Aquatic Park on Monday, July 9. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/07/web1_TroyPool1.jpg Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Jacob Bever, 7, of Anna contemplates life at the poolside at Troy Aquatic Park on Monday, July 9. Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Aislinn Godwin, 6, of Troy makes a smooth recovery after a ride on the children’s slide at Troy Aquatic Park, on Monday, July 9. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/07/web1_TroyPool2.jpg Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Aislinn Godwin, 6, of Troy makes a smooth recovery after a ride on the children’s slide at Troy Aquatic Park, on Monday, July 9. Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Felix Via, 4, of Englewood dumps the water sprinklers at Troy Aquatic Park on Monday, July 9. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/07/web1_TroyPool3.jpg Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Felix Via, 4, of Englewood dumps the water sprinklers at Troy Aquatic Park on Monday, July 9. Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Maya and Natalie King, 9 and 11, of Troy, cool off under the waterfall at Tippecanoe Family Aquatic Center on Monday, July 9. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/07/web1_TippPool3.jpg Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Maya and Natalie King, 9 and 11, of Troy, cool off under the waterfall at Tippecanoe Family Aquatic Center on Monday, July 9. Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Ethan Fox, 6, of Tipp City plays with the water jets at Tippecanoe Family Aquatic Center on Monday, July 9. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/07/web1_TippPool1.jpg Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Ethan Fox, 6, of Tipp City plays with the water jets at Tippecanoe Family Aquatic Center on Monday, July 9. Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Noah Knapke, 5, of Tipp City tosses a football at Tippecanoe Family Aquatic Center on Monday, July 9. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/07/web1_TippPool2.jpg Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Noah Knapke, 5, of Tipp City tosses a football at Tippecanoe Family Aquatic Center on Monday, July 9.