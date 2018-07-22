Pet of the Week

Pawlee’s story

Pawlee came back to the Miami County Animal Shelter because he has separation anxiety. Pawlee is quite an interesting character. He seems to be incredibly praise-driven, and strongly desires the company of people. His scars have stories to tell, and they are countless, but his disposition, gentleness, and want to be loved make him all the more interesting. He is such a wonderful boy, but he needs someone that can be with him most of the time because he can be destructive when his person leaves him alone. Come and meet this sweet boy today. If you would be interested in Pawlee, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email mcas6919@yahoo.com for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.