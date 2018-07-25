Buggies of a bygone era

TIPP CITY — The automobiles of yesteryear came to SpringMeade Health Center on Wednesday, when the facility hosted an exclusive car show for its residents and members of the community. The event was free to the public.

Karen Goodin and Chris Shelley, directors of resident services and programming at SpringMeade, organized the event out of an interest to bring new activities to the center.

“Karen Goodin and I got our heads together, and we both wanted to do a car show,” said Shelley, who came to SpringMeade in December 2017. “One of my volunteers here, along with her husband, are members of three area car clubs. She expressed that she could get 10 to 15 cars here. Several of our residents in the coach homes, along with their families, have older cars as well, so it was really an effort of many.”

Over 20 vintage vehicles were featured on the lot, representing makes and models as far back as 1896.

Hunger Payne’s and The Rolling Oasis of Dayton were on site to provide food truck service to guests, and musical entertainment was provided by The Harmony Quartet.

Shelley said the car show was held primarily to raise awareness for SpringMeade’s services and offer a good time to residents.

“It’s really just a means for the community to get to know Springmeade,” Shelley said. “I love getting entertainment for our residents, and setting things up for them to go out and do, but by inviting the whole community, people can see what Springmeade is about and what a wonderful facility we have here.”

“It helps them to get out, socialize, and meet some of the people involved in the car clubs,” Goodin said, of the center’s residents. “The whole event is just about getting everybody out to enjoy the good weather, including the staff.”

Despite it being the event’s first year, Shelley expressed interest in reprising it in the future.

“When it’s all over, I think we’ll have ideas on what to do better next year,” Shelley said. “One important thing will just be to get the word out even more. We’re a small community and a lot of people support us.”

SpringMeade regularly holds on-site activities and scheduled recreational outings for its residents, but the staff hope that unique events like the car show can continue to heighten the quality of life for those in their services.

“When you’re put into a nursing facility, the first priority has to be your quality of life,” Shelley said. “Your life does not have to be on hold. We do outings for our residents to ball parks, restaurants, the fair, and things like that, but you can only do so many. I feel it’s important because we always have to be looking to provide great quality of life, and this gives everyone something to look forward to that’s bigger than normal.”

Founded in 1992, SpringMeade Health Center is an organization owned by Premier Health with the mission to serve the people entrusted to its care with kindness and professionalism.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Occupational therapist Sarah Hess and Fred Pelledier admire a coterie of classic cruisers during the car show on Wednesday at SpringMeade Health Center in Tipp City. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/07/web1_CarShow0-1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Occupational therapist Sarah Hess and Fred Pelledier admire a coterie of classic cruisers during the car show on Wednesday at SpringMeade Health Center in Tipp City. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News SpringMeade resident Barbara Lewis and son Gary of Tipp City admire a classic convertible during the car show on Wednesday at SpringMeade Health Center in Tipp City. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/07/web1_CarShow3-1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News SpringMeade resident Barbara Lewis and son Gary of Tipp City admire a classic convertible during the car show on Wednesday at SpringMeade Health Center in Tipp City. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News SpringMeade residents Wayne Monnin and Bob Swisher discuss an 1896 Ford Quadricycle replica, built in SpringMeade’s wood shop in 2017, on display at the center’s car show on Wednesday. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/07/web1_CarShow2-1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News SpringMeade residents Wayne Monnin and Bob Swisher discuss an 1896 Ford Quadricycle replica, built in SpringMeade’s wood shop in 2017, on display at the center’s car show on Wednesday.

