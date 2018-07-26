Newton BOE approves personnel

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton Local Schools board of education approved various staff members for regular and supplemental positions at their regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Wednesday at the Newton board room.

The board approved the hiring of several staff members for supplemental positions, including Danielle Davis for tasks involving the completion of the Comprehensive Continuous Improvement Plan (CCIP), Emily Doles for color guard, Matthew Dawson for percussion, Micki Hayes for woodwinds and assistant director, and Kevin Houck for volunteer assistant varsity boys soccer coach.

Emily Doles was also approved as an elementary general music/choir teacher on a one-year contract for the 2018-19 school year. Doles comes to Newton from the Lexington Local School district in Lexington, Ohio, where she was employed as an elementary general music teacher and color guard director.

These staff approvals came in addition to approvals made at the previous monthly meeting on Wednesday, June 27, which included Jill Delcamp, Sherry Keith, Tiffany Lavy, Pat McBride, and Nick Rhoades as substitute bus drivers, and Amy Booher, Natasha Deeter, Tiffany Lavy, and Alicia Price as substitute nurses. Shannon Hemphill and Heather Peters were also approved as cheerleading advisors for the junior high and high school, respectively.

The board also approved for determination to proceed with the renewal of a 0.75 percent income tax, which will be submitted to voters in the next election on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

According to treasurer Nick Hamilton, the Newton Local School district finished out the fiscal year with revenue exceeding expenses by $298,000.

For more information, visit www.newton.k12.oh.us.

OK’S renewal income levy for November ballot