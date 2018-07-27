Altenburger announces bid for judge

TROY — Chief Magistrate Scott R. Altenburger of the Miami County Court of Common Pleas, General Division, has announced he will seek election to the Miami County Juvenile/Probate Court, filling the unexpired term of Judge W. McGregor “Greg” Dixon Jr.

Altenburger has asked the Miami County Republican Central Committee to nominate him before the Aug. 13, 2018 deadline, as their candidate this November.

Altenburger said he believes his life, education and career experiences make him highly qualified for the position. He has been a magistrate and later appointed chief magistrate of the Miami County Court of Common Pleas, General Division since May, 1995. In these roles, Altenburger said he has handled in excess of 20,000 family law cases, including child custody, domestic violence, and the establishment and enforcement of child support.

For more than 19 years, Magistrate Altenburger has been an adjunct instructor for Edison State Community College teaching Family Law and Legal Research and Writing. Additionally, he has taught paralegal courses at Capital University Law School. Prior to being a magistrate, he was an assistant city law director, assistant county prosecutor, and mayor’s court magistrate

Magistrate Altenburger said he believes experience, integrity and fairness are the hallmarks of a great judge. He said he pledges to give each case the individual attention, which families in Miami County deserve, while adhering to the rule of law. As a fiscal conservative, Altenburger said he believes in the teamwork concept to ensure effective government that is efficiently run in a responsible manner.

Altenburger is a member of the Miami County Bar Association, Ohio State Bar Association, Ohio Association of Domestic Relations Judges, and the Ohio Magistrate’s Association.

He has been married for 31 years to Kay Altenburger, treasurer/CFO for Milton-Union Exempted Village Schools. They have two daughters: Dr. Lauren Altenburger, graduate of OSU, and Kristen Altenburger, PhD candidate at Stanford University.

The election for the unexpired term is Nov. 6, 2018.

Seeks election to the Miami County Juvenile/Probate Court