Putt-ering through Tipp City

TIPP CITY — The downtown district was bustling with mini-golf greens on Friday evening, as Downtown Tipp City hosted its latest First Friday event, “Putt-Putt Through Tipp,” sponsored by Monroe Federal Savings & Loan.

During the event, families were invited to putt their way through custom greens located at 17 participating businesses throughout the downtown district. Golfballs and putters were provided to each participant.

According to Downtown Tipp City Executive Director Heather Dorsten, “Putt-Putt” was inspired by similar events held in other Ohio Main Street districts.

“We work to coordinate with other Main Streets around Ohio, and Marietta, Ohio does this event as well,” Dorsten said. “We have a lot of First Friday events that are very adult-centered, and we were trying to come with some concepts that would be more family-friendly.”

Participating downtown businesses included, alphabetically, Birch, Broadway Hair Studio and Company, Browse Awhile Books, Fox and Feather Trading Co., The Golden Leaf Tea and Herb Company, Grounds for Pleasure, Living Simply Soap, Midwest Memories Antiques, Ltd., Monroe Federal Savings & Loan, Royal Crest Agency, Sam & Ethel’s Restaurant, Scratch Bakery, That Place on Main, Tipp City Barber Shop, Tipp City Chamber of Commerce, Tony’s Bada Bing, and Topsy Turvy Toys.

“I informed all the shops to build their own putt-putt courses,” Dorsten said. “They could do it any way they wanted and theme it up to their shops. They all received it really well.”

Putt-putt cards were available for only $10 per family, and at night’s end, families could turn in their completed cards at the check-in table for a chance to win prizes in a special drawing.

“We wanted to make sure it was very affordable for families to come out, so that anybody could participate,” Dorsten exclaimed.

Downtown Tipp’s next First Friday event will be the “See Yourself in Tipp Selfie Scavenger Hunt,” to be held in the downtown district on Friday, Sept. 7.

“Selfie stations will be found around town, and pictures can be taken for prizes,” Dorsten said.

For more information, visit www.downtowntipp.org.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Ian Kucharski, 4, of Dayton scores a hole-in two, as Audra, Eliot, and Kevin Kucharski look on, during “Putt-Putt Through Tipp” on Friday in Tipp City. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/08/web1_Putt2-1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Ian Kucharski, 4, of Dayton scores a hole-in two, as Audra, Eliot, and Kevin Kucharski look on, during “Putt-Putt Through Tipp” on Friday in Tipp City. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Lauryn and Landon Snider, 7 and 5, of Tipp City putt on the green inside Grounds for Pleasure during “Putt-Putt Through Tipp” on Friday in Tipp City. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/08/web1_Putt3.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Lauryn and Landon Snider, 7 and 5, of Tipp City putt on the green inside Grounds for Pleasure during “Putt-Putt Through Tipp” on Friday in Tipp City. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Left to right, Ruthann, Scott, Sarah, and Connor George of Tipp City putt on the green outside Scratch Bakery during “Putt-Putt Through Tipp” on Friday in Tipp City. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/08/web1_Putt1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Left to right, Ruthann, Scott, Sarah, and Connor George of Tipp City putt on the green outside Scratch Bakery during “Putt-Putt Through Tipp” on Friday in Tipp City.

Family friendly event sponsored by Downtown Tipp City