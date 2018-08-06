Section of SR 55 to honor fallen veteran

Staff report

COLUMBUS — State Representative Stephen Huffman (R-Tipp City) has announced that Governor John Kasich has signed omnibus legislation that names several highways after first responders and military personnel killed in the line of duty.

House Bill 347 incorporates a bill sponsored by Huffman, House Bill 452, designating a portion of State Route 55 beginning at its intersection with State Route 571 and ending at its intersection with State Route 48 in Miami County as the “PFC Marc L. Cole Memorial Highway.”

Cole, of Ludlow Falls, played football at Milton-Union High School, from which he graduated in 1982 and almost immediately afterward enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps.

“Marc was a good friend of mine and was beloved by the community. I was proud to sponsor this bill and I look forward to seeing Marc’s life and service honored here in Miami County,” Huffman said.

This memorial highway honors a friend of Huffman, PFC Marc L. Cole, who was killed in the 1983 terrorist bombing of the United States Marine Corps barracks in Beirut, Lebanon. The attack claimed the lives of 240 Americans.

Cole https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/08/web1_Cole.jpg Cole