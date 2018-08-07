Keeping art alive at Hayner

TROY — “Art’s Alive,” an inaugural invitational exhibition, was hosted at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center on Saturday, Aug. 4.

The event highlighted the collected works in various media of thirteen contemporary artists, as well as contributions by numerous community art competition winners.

Along with the exhibition, which is on display at the center through Sunday, Sept. 30, indoor and outdoor interactive activities took place, including a variety of live performances, on site art demonstrations, workshops by art professionals, and interactive arts and crafts projects for visitors of all ages.

For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org.