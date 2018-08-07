Keeping art alive at Hayner

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Gary Ward, director emeritus for Southern Ohio Forge and Anvil, pours coal on the fire for a blacksmith art exhibition during Art’s Alive at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center on Saturday, Aug. 4.
Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Logan Oskey, 17, of Miami County sketches sidewalk art of The Caped Crusader during “Art’s Alive” at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center on Saturday, Aug. 4.
Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Kenny Creager of Piqua engages in projects at the children’s art tent during “Art’s Alive” at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center on Saturday, Aug. 4.
Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Heather Sikora of Vandalia, along with Jude, 4, Annie, 10, and Millie, 8, admire oil paintings by Ginger Godfrey during “Art’s Alive” at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center on Saturday, Aug. 4.
Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Greg Butauski of Rock on Ice sculpts an oceanic image out of sand during “Art’s Alive” at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center on Saturday, Aug. 4.
Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Exhibiting artist Heather Bullach discusses the process of sketching during “Art’s Alive” at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center on Saturday, Aug. 4.
Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Emmerich and Coraline Kemper, 9 and 6, of Troy doodle on the graffiti wall during “Art’s Alive” at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center on Saturday, Aug. 4.
Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Jes McMillan of the Mosaic Institute of Greater Dayton and volunteer Tim Wells oversee an interactive mosaic exhibition during “Art’s Alive” at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center on Saturday, Aug. 4.
Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Exhibiting artist Tall James discusses the process of tintype portraits during “Art’s Alive” at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center on Saturday, Aug. 4.
TROY — “Art’s Alive,” an inaugural invitational exhibition, was hosted at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center on Saturday, Aug. 4.
The event highlighted the collected works in various media of thirteen contemporary artists, as well as contributions by numerous community art competition winners.
Along with the exhibition, which is on display at the center through Sunday, Sept. 30, indoor and outdoor interactive activities took place, including a variety of live performances, on site art demonstrations, workshops by art professionals, and interactive arts and crafts projects for visitors of all ages.
For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org.
