Recycling award winner announced

TROY — Rumpke of Ohio, Inc. and the city of Troy have announced the third recipient of the Rumpke “Look Who Is Recycling” quarterly reward program for city of Troy residents who actively participate in recycling. The recipient is Kimberly Shamblin who lives on South Walnut Street.

To help educate residents on the subject of recycling and to encourage residents to participate in the city’s curbside recycling program and to recycle even more acceptable items, Rumpke of Ohio, Inc., the city of Troy’s curbside recycling contractor, has included Troy residents in Rumpke’s quarterly reward program. For residents interested in this program, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BGC8K5S and answer the question, “why do you recycle?”

Shamblin received a gift bag provided by Rumpke of Ohio, Inc., which includes several items, including a gift card from a local restaurant.

Shamblin was presented with her gift bag on behalf of Rumpke by Mayor Michael Beamish at the Troy City Council meeting held Aug. 6.

Mayor Beamish commented, “I hope that other residents follow the example set by the Shamblin family in being good stewards in protecting our environment by taking recycling seriously. The city appreciates the efforts of our contractor, Rumpke, in sponsoring this rewards program and providing information for citizens regarding the value and benefits of recycling — not only for today, but for future generations.”