Setting up for the fair

Ethan Elsass, 3, assists grandfather Mike Elsass of New Carlisle in prepping pens for dairy feeders on Thursday at the Miami County Fairgrounds.

Daughter and mother Patty Taynor and Doris Beeson of Troy prepare sandwiches at the Cove Spring Grange on Thursday at the Miami County Fairgrounds.

Tristan and Sarah Persinger of West Milton set up their 4-H exhibit inside the Duke Lundgard Building on Thursday at the Miami County Fairgrounds.

Conley Newberry of Beavercreek leads his horse around the stadium on Thursday at the Miami County Fairgrounds.

Bryan and Brenna Miller of Covington decorate the rafters of the swine barn on Thursday at the Miami County Fairgrounds.

From left, Maxine DeMoss, Deborah Plank, and Tamra Slaven await patrons at the DeMoss Cold Pop & Snacks booth on Thursday at the Miami County Fairgrounds.

Wyatt Black, 12, of Piqua sets up his LEGO exhibit in the Art Hall on Thursday at the Miami County Fairgrounds.

Sheep chairman Jim Johnson and volunteer A.J. Stine hang signage at the sheep barn on Thursday at the Miami County Fairgrounds.