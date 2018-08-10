New brewery to open in Troy

TROY — A new brewery offering unique beers and locally-sourced food is in the works for downtown Troy.

Moeller Brew Barn in Maria Stein is expanding into Troy, opening a second location at 214 W. Main St. just two blocks west of the public square.

The building, a church built in 1919, will be 100 years old when it reopens as a brewery next May. The 8,000 square foot space will house a 10-barrel brewing system with seating for about 170 people.

Moeller Brew Barn owner Nick Moeller said the renovation, which is scheduled to begin at the end of this year, will preserve the historic exterior and feel of the church, but with a modern brewery feel.

“With the layout of the building, we really felt that we could put the brew house and tanks on display,” Moeller said. “We’re going to double stack tanks to get those to go from floor to ceiling, approximately 18 feet tall. So that on the church level, you’ll look back towards the brewery and the tanks will rise toward the ceiling.”

Moeller said the new location will offer some different beers from its parent brewery. The smaller 10-barrel brewing system will allow the brewing team to get a little more creative, Moeller added.

“With our food and our beer menu, we’ll be bringing in the local flair of Troy and Miami County,” Moeller said.

The new brewery is expected to create 25 jobs. Moeller said he is looking forward to putting together a new brewery team that will collaborate with the first location.

Moeller said the community response to the brewery’s Facebook announcement has been “kind of overwhelming and quite a good thing.”

“It was good to see all the support,” Moeller said.

The craft brewing industry continues to grow nationally and locally, with more than 15 breweries in the Dayton area. This new brewery will be the only one in Troy.

“We’re ecstatic to be the first ones there,” Moeller said.

Moeller and his wife returned home to Maria Stein from San Diego, California, in 2008 and wanted to bring craft brewing to western Ohio. The original Moeller Brew Barn recently celebrated its third anniversary.

The original brewery is located at 8016 Marion Drive in Maria Stein, Ohio, about an hour north of Dayton. For more information, visit the brewery’s Facebook Page or www.moellerbrewbarn.com.

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/08/web1_moeller.jpg

By Cecilia Fox cfox@troydailynews.com

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@troydailynews.com.

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@troydailynews.com.