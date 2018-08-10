Fun at the fair

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Eli Ross, 6, of Piqua flings darts at the midway games on Friday at the 2018 Miami County Fair.

Jackson Davis, Katie Kauflin, and Eva Raskay of the Saddle Up 4-H Club participate in “Super Stars” activities on Friday at the 2018 Miami County Fair.

Harlow Fritz, 5, of Fletcher reflects inside the Horticulture Hall on Friday at the 2018 Miami County Fair.

Derek Dials, 7, of Troy puts on his best bovine face on Friday at the 2018 Miami County Fair.

Bethel Music Boosters volunteers Cole Turner and Carolyn Ritaer crack eggs during breakfast service on Friday at the 2018 Miami County Fair.

Elizabeth and Will Robbins, 4 and 6, of Troy bite into tasty cuisine inside the Cove Spring Grange on Friday at the 2018 Miami County Fair.

Jacqueline Katel, 11, of Elizabeth Township shears a sheep on Friday at the 2018 Miami County Fair.

Marissa Deeter, 15, of Pleasant Hill cleans and brushes her cow on Friday at the 2018 Miami County Fair.