Little royals

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News
Miami County residents Natalie Parke and Kael Black stand together after being crowned 2018 Miami County Fair Prince and Princess on Friday at the fairgrounds. The fair, which opened on Friday, is set to continue through Thursday, Aug. 16.
