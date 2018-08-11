The Great Miami Waterway onscreen

MIAMI COUNTY — If you spotted cameras rolling at one of the many recreational spots along the Great Miami River this week, you might’ve witnessed filming on a new series of videos by community organization The Great Miami Riverway.

“The Great Miami Riverway spans 99 miles of river, trails, and connected communities,” said Great Miami Riverway coordinator Elizabeth Connor. “We are currently working on a promotional film series for 2019 to promote it. We’ll be filming through Tuesday.”

Filmed with the expertise of ManaVision Video Production Company out of Dayton, Connor described the project as “a destinational marketing campaign,” using compiled footage from recreational spots along the Great Miami Waterway to market each community through placed paid advertisements throughout the state of Ohio.

“This’ll mostly be used for digital promotion,” Connor said. “We’ll distribute this throughout all the riverway communities, as well as Columbus, Cincinnati, and Indianapolis.”

Such activities as kayaking, cycling, shopping, dining, and canal boat rides are being documented for the promotion, with filming taking place from the Sidney area all the way down to northern Cincinnati.

“In Troy, we’re going to Pachamama Market and Bakehouse Bread,” Connor said. “We’ll also be doing time-lapses in the roundabout of that beautiful fountain. In Piqua, we’ll be taking the canal boat ride at Johnston Farm. In Sidney, we’re going to get some delicious pie at The Spot. In Dayton, we’ll be doing some whitewater kayaking, and we’ll be attending GermanFest. We’re going to hit some breweries and shops in West Carrollton and Miamisburg. It’s a very wide mix.”

Connor claims that despite being a promotion of southwestern Ohio’s various forms of recreation, the campaign is meant to serve equally as an economic stimulator.

“Tourism is actually one of the global industry leaders in economic development,” Connor said. “What we really want to highlight is that tourism brings jobs. If you enjoy where you’re living — that is, if you can get out onto the trail, if you can go and network at a bar, if you can go to a fun museum, things like that — that’s going to attract more employees and employers.”

In addition to the promotional campaign, which will tentatively begin showing in April 2019, Connor says that The Great Miami Riverway will also be working to expand its online trail conditions map.

“Right now, you can go to our website and check the trail conditions to see if it’s underwater, live every 15 minutes,” Connor said. “It’s super useful. We’ll be working on the data points in the Miami County area this fall.”

For more information, visit www.greatmiamiriverway.com, or find The Great Miami Riverway on Facebook.

