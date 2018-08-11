Fair-weather festivities

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Miami County residents Natalie Parke and Kael Black stand together after being awarded 2018 Miami County Fair Princess and Prince on Friday during the 2018 Miami County Fair.

Cora Moore, 11, of Casstown places a starfish atop a beach-themed tree during the Christmas tree decorating contest on Friday, held at the merchants’ building during the 2018 Miami County Fair.

Madalyn McGuffey, 12, of West Milton grooms her goat on Friday at the 2018 Miami County Fair.

Abby Fraley and Bethany Weldy of Covington tend to ducks Howard and Donald on Saturday in the poultry barn at Miami County Fairgrounds.

From left, Johnny, Samantha, and Piper Ward of Piqua ride the roller coaster on Saturday at the 2018 Miami County Fair.

Savanna Kelley, 10, and Maverick Duncan, 2, of Troy honk the horn on CAT equipment on Saturday during the 2018 Miami County Fair.

Cameron Daugherty of Arcanum and Mason Blanton of Greenville prepare grilled meats at Chuck’s Food & Concessions on Saturday during the 2018 Miami County Fair.

Olivia Wilson, Isabelle Minesinger, and Elly Wilson of the Saddle Up 4-H Club look on during “Super Stars” activities on Friday at the 2018 Miami County Fair.

From left, Brooklyn, Adalyn, and Emmalyn Elliott of Piqua chow down on corn dogs on Saturday at the 2018 Miami County Fair.