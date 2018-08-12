Pet of the Week

Meet Benny

Benny, a young Pit Bull mix, was found wandering around lost. He is a little thin, but is putting on weight here. He is an athletic boy who just wants to find a home. Come see this sweet boy today and see if he would make a good fit for your home. His adoption fee has been reduced because we are trying to find homes for our longer residents. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email mcas6919@yahoo.com for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.