The fair fun continues

Event emcee Dee Mahan conducts an interview with princess candidate Natalie Parke on Friday during the 2018 Miami County Fair. Miss Parke went on to be awarded 2018 Miami County Fair Princess.

Dixon Clement of Piqua and Ron Anderson of Troy discuss a ‘59 Oldsmobile Dynamic 88 with owner Lora Larck of Tipp City during the classic car show on Sunday during the 2018 Miami County Fair.

Terry Adkins and Tyler Harsher, 4, of Troy toss rings to win canes on Sunday at the 2018 Miami County Fair.

Dorotha and Donald Durst, of Troy, catch a lift on a golf cart during the 2018 Miami County Fair.

Jessica Copeland, of Casstown, leads her horse through the horse arena on Sunday during the 2018 Miami County Fair.

Tabitha and Jaylynne Eaton of West Milton apply medicated ointment to the foot of rabbit Te Fiti on Sunday during the 2018 Miami County Fair.

Adam Bensman, 15, of Troy shears a sheep outside the sheep barn on Sunday during the 2018 Miami County Fair.

Gus Joseph, 12, of Casstown, waters his livestock at the cattle barn on Sunday during the 2018 Miami County Fair.

Layla Alsup, 2, of Huber Heights impersonates her new friend, service dog in training, Indie, on Sunday during the 2018 Miami County Fair.