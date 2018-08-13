‘Kids Day’ at the fair

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Haley Matheny, 5, of Pleasant Hill adds strokes to the community painting during “Kids Day” on Monday at the 2018 Miami County Fair.

Jordan Wade, 7, of Houston shoots off a rocket provided by WACO Air Museum during “Kids Day” on Monday at the 2018 Miami County Fair.

Ed Atkins of Tipp City assists granddaughter Addi Hall, 9, of Troy with a Home Depot craft project during “Kids Day” on Monday at the 2018 Miami County Fair.

Hudson Walls, 5, of Lynchburg, Ohio, builds a Home Depot craft project during “Kids Day” on Monday at the 2018 Miami County Fair.

Liam Osborne, 3, of Tipp City chooses a cup provided by Troy Fire Department during “Kids Day” on Monday at the 2018 Miami County Fair.

Jonah Van Buren, 4, of Troy creates slime at the “Slime Time” tent, hosted by Beckstrom Orthodontics, during “Kids Day” on Monday at the 2018 Miami County Fair.

Vaughn Blore, 6, of Covington bites into a hot dog, provided by the Troy Kiwani Clubs, during “Kids Day” on Monday at the 2018 Miami County Fair.

Zoe Cartwright, 3, of Troy enjoys a juice box from a lunch provided by the Troy Kiwanis Club during “Kids Day” on Monday at the 2018 Miami County Fair.

Sawyer Kress, 3, of Bradford chomps into a hot dog during “Kids Day” on Monday at the 2018 Miami County Fair.

From let, Drake Burkett, 10, of Tipp City and Kendale Adams, 7, of Covington race LEGO vehicles on the ramp at the 4-H and Boy Scouts of America LEGO Derby during “Kids Day” on Monday at the 2018 Miami County Fair.

From left, Ellie Campbell, 5, and Cameron Mohr, 5, of Piqua assemble LEGO vehicles at the 4-H and Boy Scouts of America LEGO Derby during “Kids Day” on Monday at the 2018 Miami County Fair.

Augy Nagle, 5, of Piqua, contributes to the community painting during “Kids Day” on Monday at the 2018 Miami County Fair.

Stella Knostman, 3, of West Milton gives her approval of the fit on her new bike helmet provided by the Troy Police Department during “Kids Day” on Monday at the 2018 Miami County Fair.

Quinn and Hudson Brasher, 4 and 2, of Troy navigate the hay maze provided by Troy Elevator during “Kids Day” on Monday at the 2018 Miami County Fair.