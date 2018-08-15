2018 Girl Scout Award winners

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

From left, Alexa Coffey, Elaina Giblin, Audrey Starnes, and Valeria Griffieth accept the Best of Show Overall Brownie Troop trophy for Brownie Troop 33193 during the Girl Scouts Award Ceremony on Monday at the 2018 Miami County Fair.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

From left, Alivia Wagner, Arcadia Williams, Victoria Orange, Kyla Furrow, Maecie Wagner, and Gabby Null accept the Brownie Troop Grand Rosette for Brownie Troop 31006 during the Girl Scouts Award Ceremony on Monday at the 2018 Miami County Fair.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

From left, Miranda Sweetman, Calleigh Edgell, Lilli Wilcox, Tatiana Foos, and Caitlin Ridge accept the Junior Troop Trophy and Grand Rosette for Junior Troop 32174 during the Girl Scouts Award Ceremony on Monday at the 2018 Miami County Fair.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

From left, Amara McCoy, Cailyn Starnes, and Sable Plantz accept the Cadette Troop Trophy and Grand Rosette for Cadette Troop 30681 during the Girl Scouts Award Ceremony on Monday at the 2018 Miami County Fair.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

From left, Olivia Hutman, Laylah Pistole, and Camara Shook accept the Cadette Troop Honor Rosette for Cadette Troop 31251 during the Girl Scouts Award Ceremony on Monday at the 2018 Miami County Fair.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

From left, Rylee Gardner, Lindsey Ott, Elisabeth Norman, and Lacie Henry accept the Cadette Troop Honor Rosette for Cadette Troop 32404 during the Girl Scouts Award Ceremony on Monday at the 2018 Miami County Fair.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Alyson Mertz accepts the Best of Show Overal Daisy Individual trophy during the Girl Scouts Award Ceremony on Monday at the 2018 Miami County Fair.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Caitlin Ridge accepts the Best of Show Overall Junior Individual trophy during the Girl Scouts Award Ceremony on Monday at the 2018 Miami County Fair.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Megan Sweetman accepts the Best of Show Overall Brownie Individual trophy during the Girl Scouts Award Ceremony on Monday at the 2018 Miami County Fair.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Keira Trimbach accepts the Best of Show Overall Cadette Individual trophy during the Girl Scouts Award Ceremony on Monday at the 2018 Miami County Fair.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Recipients including, alphabetically, Ciara Eversman, Emily Eversman, Kyla Furrow, Leah Henry, Erica Justice, Kaytee Macy, Alyson Mertz, Elisabeth Norman, Gabriella Null, Laylah Pistole, Sable Plantz, Cady Rhea, Lyla Silvers, Natalie Tremblay, and Lilli Wilcox pose with individual Grand Honor Rosettes awarded during the Girl Scouts Award Ceremony on Monday at the 2018 Miami County Fair.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Recipients including, alphabetically, Ava Baab, Rachel Beetley, Calleigh Edgell, Karlie Elliott, Civara Eversman, Emily Eversman, Tatiana Foos, Lacie Henry, Cora Hildebrand, Erica Justice, Elisabeth Norman, Sable Plantz, Zoe Reyes, Cady Rhea, Caitlin Ridge, Lyla Silvers, Karlee Thomas, Katie Tremblay, Keira Trimbach, Arianna Vannus, and Lindsey Yingst pose with individual Honor Rosettes awarded during the Girl Scouts Award Ceremony on Monday at the 2018 Miami County Fair.