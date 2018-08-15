Fair winners

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Evan Demmitt, 12, of Conover was awarded the 2018 Miami County Fair Reserve Division 5 Champion Market Goat on Tuesday with his goat, Ollie. Evan is a member of Elizabeth Livestock 4-H Club, and is the son of Todd and Ashley Demmitt.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Emma Deeter, 12, of Laura was awarded 2018 Miami County Fair Reserve Grand Champion Holstein and Junior Champion Holstein on Tuesday. Emma is a member of Newton Blue Ribbon, and is the daughter of Mike and Jessica Deeter.