Ready, set, ride

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Malakyi Hall, 8, of Troy leaps on the bungee trampoline on Tuesday at the 2018 Miami County Fair.

Alice Morgan, 2, of Troy takes a ride in the motorcars on Tuesday at the 2018 Miami County Fair.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Destiny King and Spencer Hina of Piqua catch air time on the roller coaster on Tuesday at the 2018 Miami County Fair.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Hayley Vincent of Piqua and Braylyn Reynolds of Bradford go for a spin on the “Rock ‘n’ Roll” on Monday at the 2018 Miami County Fair.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Raelynn Sattel, 6, and Mandy Lane of Troy enjoy the carousel on Tuesday at the 2018 Miami County Fair.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Ashton Young, 15, and Christian Block, 14, of Troy invert on “Power Surge” on Monday at the 2018 Miami County Fair.