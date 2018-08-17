Back-to-school buzz

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News
Maggie and Josie Line, 6 and 10, of Troy check out their new class rosters on Friday outside Hook Elementary School in Troy. The 2018-19 school year is set to commence throughout the Troy City School district on Wednesday, Aug. 22.
