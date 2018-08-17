Posted on by

Back-to-school buzz


Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Maggie and Josie Line, 6 and 10, of Troy check out their new class rosters on Friday outside Hook Elementary School in Troy. The 2018-19 school year is set to commence throughout the Troy City School district on Wednesday, Aug. 22.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Maggie and Josie Line, 6 and 10, of Troy check out their new class rosters on Friday outside Hook Elementary School in Troy. The 2018-19 school year is set to commence throughout the Troy City School district on Wednesday, Aug. 22.


Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Maggie and Josie Line, 6 and 10, of Troy check out their new class rosters on Friday outside Hook Elementary School in Troy. The 2018-19 school year is set to commence throughout the Troy City School district on Wednesday, Aug. 22.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Maggie and Josie Line, 6 and 10, of Troy check out their new class rosters on Friday outside Hook Elementary School in Troy. The 2018-19 school year is set to commence throughout the Troy City School district on Wednesday, Aug. 22.
https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/08/web1_Back-to-School.jpgCody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Maggie and Josie Line, 6 and 10, of Troy check out their new class rosters on Friday outside Hook Elementary School in Troy. The 2018-19 school year is set to commence throughout the Troy City School district on Wednesday, Aug. 22.