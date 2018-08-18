The Sweet Corn Festival returns

TROY — Now in its fifth year, the Sweet Corn Festival is swinging back into Fulton Farms on Saturday, Aug. 25 and Sunday, Aug. 26. With over 5o craft vendors and 10 food trucks to be featured, this year’s Sweetcorn Festival will be the most expansive that Fulton Farms has hosted yet.

“The theme of this year is definitely ‘growth’,” said event coordinator Kelsey Fulton. “We have almost doubled in size this year. We’ve reached out more to nonprofits in the area to get them involved, lke the Miami County Local Food Council and some foster parent agencies from Sidney and Dayton.”

Fulton insisted maintaining free admission to the festival was a top priority for the staff.

“Despite our growth, we were able to keep this a free event thanks to our sponsors,” Fulton said. “Family fun is our main priority — to reach out to the community and provide to everyone that we can. We don’t want to charge people to come out and enjoy the day.”

The festival will take place 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.-6p.m. on Sunday, an extensive of the hours from previous years, and will be held at the Fulton Farms market, located at 2393 State Route 202 between Troy and Tipp City.

Both days will feature a corn-shucking contest, set for 12:3o p.m. on Saturday and 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

“We have four different age groups ranging from younger kids to 18 and up,” Fulton said. “We have some prizes, such as Fulton Farm T-shirts and recyclable shopping bags. It’s so fun seeing the kids’ faces when they do the contest.”

The grounds will also feature hayrides, a children’s area with bounce houses and face painting, a sweet corn roast, a “buy local” craft area, corn-on-the-cob eating contests, a petting zoo from Idle Hour Ranch, and other activities.

Live entertainment will be provided by The Barnhart Band, Brittany Wagner, Cory Breth, and Travis Crawford on Saturday, and Locking Up Otis and Mark Gearo on Sunday.

Fulton Farms’ U-Pick produce crop will also be open for guests to pick their own fresh vegetables.

“What’s important to me is that the Fulton Farms festival is a free family-friendly event with a lot to offer for every member of the family,” Fulton said. “We try to have a little bit of everything.”

The Fulton Farms Sweet Corn Festival is sponsored by Allied Coating, Buckeye Insurance Group, Koverman Staley Dickerson Insurance, Maxliving Full Life Chiropractic, Schirbyz Party Rental, Submarine House, TrueValue, and US Wealth Management.

For more information, visit www.fultonfarms.com, or find Fulton Farms on Facebook.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Josie, 6, Evie, 8, and Faye Sommer of Tipp City sift through the bi-color corn stock at Fulton Farms, ahead of the Sweet Corn Festival set for Saturday, Aug. 26 and Sunday, Aug. 27. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/08/web1_39402067_247723489217405_758411737513852928_n.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Josie, 6, Evie, 8, and Faye Sommer of Tipp City sift through the bi-color corn stock at Fulton Farms, ahead of the Sweet Corn Festival set for Saturday, Aug. 26 and Sunday, Aug. 27.

Event to be held Aug 25-26 at Fulton Farms