Pet of the Week

Meet Junior

Junior came to the Miami County Animal Shelter because his owner lost their housing. He is a little shy and unsure of what is going on and may take a small amount of time to adjust to a new situation. He is sweet and friendly once he warms up. Come and meet him today and fill out an application for his adoption. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email mcas6919@yahoo.com for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.