Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News
Mayor Mike Beamish serves as conductor to a rendition of “His Honor March” during the 26th annual Troy Mayor’s Concert with the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra on Sunday in Prouty Plaza. The concert, themed “Lights of Broadway,” featured vocalists Alaina Saliba and guest conductor Danny Elam, and was free to the public.
