Back to school with Lincoln Center

TROY — Lincoln Community Center held its seventh annual “Back to School Bash” at the center on Sunday, attracting an estimated 300 pre-registered children and their families.

Thanks to donations from the Troy Rotary Club and other local residents and organizations, more than $1,300 in school supplies were distributed to students at the event, including backpacks, facial tissue, scissors, 3-ring binders, pocket folders, flash drives, ear buds, rulers, index cards, pencils, crayons, and markers.

With the 2018-19 school year set to begin throughout the Troy City School district on Wednesday, Aug. 22, LCC Executive Director Shane Carter feels the provision of supplies is essential for each student’s academic success.

“I think this is critical for self-esteem and confidence in getting them ready for the first day of school,” Carter said. “We work to sustain that and make sure they have supples throughout the year, and that they have the proper tutors and academic support needed.”

LCC staff provided complimentary sack lunches to visitors, and representatives from Culver’s were on site to provide ice cream.

The staff of Troy Fire Department was present to provide bicycle helmets to children in need, as well as Tipp City Monroe Township EMS, who provided carseat checks and installations to families, as part of its “Buckles for Buckeyes” safety program.

Other participating organizations at the event included A+ Tutoring, Awana Truth Seekers, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dayton, Caresource, First Financial Bank, Kids Learning Place, Miami County Dental Clinic, Miami County Public Health, Miami County Safe Communities Coalition, and National Alliance on Mental Illness, as well as various other donors and volunteers, who provided free goods, services, and activities to visitors.

Inside the center, the staff of Troy Salon and Day Spa provided back-to-school haircuts to kids of all ages.

“When I came here in 2011, we wanted to start an after-school program,” Carter said. “I saw the need then to have notebooks and proper utensils and protractors and compasses and backpacks. Without the proper tools, as anybody would say, it’s hard to do a job. This is the most important program that I’ve ever headed up or been apart of in my tenure at the center. I have to thank the staff tremendously, because they organized all this, and also all of our many sponsors, without whom this would not be possible.”

For more information on Lincoln programs, visit wwwlcctroy.com, or find Lincoln Community Center on Facebook.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Les Lee of First Financial Bank provides Culver's Ice Cream to Shaylynn and Shayalah Miller, 8 and 5, of Troy during the seventh annual "Back to School Bash" at Lincoln Community Center on Sunday in Troy. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Instructor Dan Stine of the Troy Fire Department tests the fit of a helmet on Madelyn Nunez, 8, of Troy during the seventh annual "Back to School Bash" at Lincoln Community Center on Sunday in Troy. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Stephanie Staley of Troy Salon and Day Spa provides a haircut to Payton Hicks, 7, of Troy during the seventh annual "Back to School Bash" at Lincoln Community Center on Sunday in Troy.

