Fun after school

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

From left, Jayden Horn, Zack Campbell, Elijah Cook, Christopher King, Xavier Adkins, Kailynn Warren, Kaira Bilbrey, Brayden Bruce, and Landon Banks spectate a gaming session on Thursday at the Rec’s after school program, now open Monday through Friday on North Market Street in Troy. Available for free to students grades 6-12, The Rec seeks to provide a supervised fun location for local teens to play games, do homework, and hang out. For more information, visit www.troyrec.com.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Kaedon Cavanaugh attempts a slam dunk as Jordan Wolfard plays defense during basketball on Thursday at the Rec’s after school program, now open on North Market Street in Troy. Available for free to students grades 6-12, The Rec seeks to provide a supervised fun location for local teens to play games, do homework, and hang out. For more information, visit www.troyrec.com.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

From left, Tyler Hyrdus, Vinny Velerio, and Landen Huber prepare for a round of pool on Thursday at the Rec’s after school program, now open Monday through Friday on North Market Street in Troy. Available for free to students grades 6-12, The Rec seeks to provide a supervised fun location for local teens to play games, do homework, and hang out. For more information, visit www.troyrec.com.