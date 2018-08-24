‘Donut Jam’ rocks the square

TROY — Downtown Troy was set a-glaze with crooners and crullers on Friday evening, as Troy Main Street hosted the inaugural Donut Jam Music Festival. The free, family-friendly event kicked off at 5 p.m. in the square with musical performances, children’s activities, drink sales, and complimentary treats for all ages.

Soulful singer/songwriter Meghna performed as the evening’s opening act, followed by Funky G & the Groove Machine. At 8 p.m., The Buckeye Donut Dash took the stage to host an inaugural donut-eating contest. Following the contest, Hey There Morgan, one of Dayton’s most popular cover bands, took the stage to rock the square.

Children’s activities included a bounce house, face painting, a photo booth, miniature golf holes, a learn-to-kayak area, a 2,200-gallon aquarium, and a giant game of Operation. Representatives from Tomfoolery Outdoors were also on site to allow kids to try out various bikes in the southwest quadrant. Free donuts were available from multiple vendors, as well as free cotton candy, which was distributed by volunteers from Troy’s Gospel Community Church.

Moeller Brew Barn was on site to offer donut-flavored beer, in addition to regular craft beer options. Non-alcoholic drinks were also for sale with proceeds going directly to Be the Match, an organization that provides funding for patients in need of bone marrow transplants.

This marked the first year the event went by the title, “Donut Jam,” following 2017’s “Rock the Bike.”

“What they did last year was have some stuff on Friday night, but they really focused on Saturday,” said Troy Main Street director Nicole Loy. “This year, we’re focusing much more on Friday instead so that ‘Donut Jam’ stands as its own unique event.”

The Donut Jam came ahead of Troy’s second annual “Tour de Donut” event, which includes a bicycle tour with over 2,600 pre-registrants, the Buckeye Donut Dash 5K, and more musical entertainment and children’s activities, including representatives from the Columbus Zoo. The Farmer’s Market will also be running Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Donut Jam is hosted by Troy Main Street, Inc., a 501(c)3 organization.

This event is made possible by the support of The Troy Foundation, Kettering Health Network, Premier Health/UVMC, Alvetro Orthodontics, Excellence in Dentistry, Miami County Visitors Bureau, Unity National Bank, Beckstrom Orthodontics, Greenville National Bank, MAK Dental, US Fish and Wildlife Services, and The Valley Church.

For more information on upcoming events, visit www.troymainstreet.com, or find Troy Main Street on Facebook.

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/08/web1_postcard-1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Harper and Taylor Morgan, 7 and 10, of Troy select complimentary donut holes provided by Beckstrom Orthodontics during the Donut Jam Music Festival on Friday in downtown Troy. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/08/web1_Jam2-1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Harper and Taylor Morgan, 7 and 10, of Troy select complimentary donut holes provided by Beckstrom Orthodontics during the Donut Jam Music Festival on Friday in downtown Troy. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Lola Smith, 3, of Troy tells her age to singer/songwriter Meghna of Columbus during the Donut Jam Music Festival on Friday in downtown Troy. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/08/web1_Jam3-1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Lola Smith, 3, of Troy tells her age to singer/songwriter Meghna of Columbus during the Donut Jam Music Festival on Friday in downtown Troy. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Jessica Bigalke of Troy hoists up Levi, 2, to see the freshwater fish on display at the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Fishes of the Ohio River display on wheels during the Donut Jam Music Festival on Friday in downtown Troy. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/08/web1_Jam4-1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Jessica Bigalke of Troy hoists up Levi, 2, to see the freshwater fish on display at the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Fishes of the Ohio River display on wheels during the Donut Jam Music Festival on Friday in downtown Troy. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Tom Helbig of Tomfoolery Outdoors rides bicycles through the southwest quadrant with Nathan Spirito, 6, and Desmond Dowler, 7, of Troy during the Donut Jam Musical Festival on Friday in downtown Troy. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/08/web1_Jam1-1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Tom Helbig of Tomfoolery Outdoors rides bicycles through the southwest quadrant with Nathan Spirito, 6, and Desmond Dowler, 7, of Troy during the Donut Jam Musical Festival on Friday in downtown Troy.