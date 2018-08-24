Scout show at WACO

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Jon Spires Eauclair, Wis. and Larry Spires of Lakeville, Ill. discuss a 1962 IH Scout 80 during the 29th annual International Harvester Scout & ALL Trucks Nationals 2018 event on Friday at WACO Air Museum & Learning Center. This marks the center’s sixth year hosting the event, which continues through Sunday.

Jeff Potts of Bernardsville, Ind. and Ray Justice of Garden City, Mich. examine an International Harvester all-wheel drive Scout truck during the 29th annual International Harvester Scout & ALL Trucks Nationals 2018 event on Friday at WACO Air Museum & Learning Center. This marks the center’s sixth year hosting the event, which continues through Sunday.

Mackenzie Ault, 3, of Piqua picks out her favorite International pick-up truck during the 29th annual International Harvester Scout & ALL Trucks Nationals 2018 event on Friday at WACO Air Museum & Learning Center. This marks the center’s sixth year hosting the event, which continues through Sunday.

Stuart and Michelle Chancey of Cartersville, Ga. prepare for a bi-plane ride at WACO Air Museum & Learning Center during the 29th annual International Harvester Scout & ALL Trucks Nationals 2018 event on Friday. This marks the center’s sixth year hosting the event, which continues through Sunday.