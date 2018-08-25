Cobs of wonder

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Jeremy Sexton, Josefina Rios, and Zulith Sexton of Kettering chomp into sweet corn-on-the-cob during Fulton Farm’s annual Sweet Corn Festival on Saturday. This year’s festival features over 50 craft vendors and a dozen food trucks. The grounds are also featuring hay rides, a children’s area with bounce houses and face-painting, a sweet corn roast, a “buy local” craft area, corn on the cob-eating contests, a petting zoo from Idle Hour Ranch, and other activities. Fulton Farms’ U-Pick produce crop is also open for guests to pick their own fresh vegetables. The Sweet Corn Festival is set to continue through 6p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit www.fultonfarms.com, or find Fulton Farms on Facebook.