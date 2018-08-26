Music that soars

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Members of the United States Air Force Band of Flight serenade the crowd at Treasure Island Park on Sunday evening in Troy. Stationed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, the 15-member organization serves the state of Ohio exclusively, and offers music and entertainment for a wide variety of official military, recruiting, and community relations events. For more information, visit www.music.af.mil/bands, or find USAF Band of Flight on Facebook.