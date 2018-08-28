Miami Shores renovations in full swing

TROY — As summer activities wind down, renovations at the Miami Shores Golf Course property have begun.

The Miami Shores clubhouse will shut down on Friday, Sept. 1, with preliminary renovations scheduled to start the following Tuesday.

“It’s a complete and total clubhouse renovation,” said Miami Shores Director of Golf Kyler Booher. “We’re not necessarily tearing it all down — the walls and everything will still stand, but the layout of the facility will be changed.”

The project will include a total roofline and truss replacement, upgrading of HVAC, plumbing, and electrical systems, and interior renovation to multi-purpose spaces. The clubhouse space will also be partitioned into a dining space for approximately 80 people, and a conference space for approximately 30 people. Design plans outline an expansion to the outdoor porch area, new bathrooms, and a small locker area.

The pro shop will also be moved from the north side of the building to its south side, and will include a bag drop-off area near the golf carts.

The project is being overseen by Vancon General Contractor, of Dayton, who submitted the lowest bid for the project at $1,217,360 on June 22.

The clubhouse has stood on the grounds since 1948, with the pro shop added in 1954.

“It’s an old building,” Booher said. “There’s facility maintenance that goes on on a day-to-day basis, and there are things that are worn out and old. The facility needed to be upgraded.”

Concurrent with the clubhouse renovations is the installation of a self-service driving range, which sits along the front of the Miami Shores property. Dirt from Kettering Health Network’s Troy hospital site has been hauled in to grade the driving area. Seeding work on the range, overseen by the Mercer Group, Inc., began Aug. 1.

The range will span 300 yards in length, with five target greens and a small chipping green off to the side. A small building will be on site with a ball dispenser. A new parking lot for the driving range has already been placed. The entire cost of the range is expected to cost under $200,000, according to city officials.

Despite the renovations, the course will remain open as scheduled, although snack bar and restaurant service will cease until 2019.

“We’re always open March through December,” Booher said. “We intend to open the course in March, but the tentative plans that I’ve been told throughout this process is that we want to have the clubhouse reopened by April 1, if all goes well.”

The pro shop will be operating out of a temporary building in front of the clubhouse to continue serving golfers through the end of the season. The temporary building will be used as storage space when renovations are completed.

For more information on Miami Shores, visit www.troyohio.gov.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News From left, Shane Hill, Justin Beck, and project manager Troy Mercer of Mercer Group, Inc. spray hydro-seeder onto the new driving range on Tuesday at Miami Shores Golf Course in Troy. The range is part of an ongoing renovation project on the grounds. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/08/web1_MiamiShores1-2.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News From left, Shane Hill, Justin Beck, and project manager Troy Mercer of Mercer Group, Inc. spray hydro-seeder onto the new driving range on Tuesday at Miami Shores Golf Course in Troy. The range is part of an ongoing renovation project on the grounds.

Project to be completed by April 1